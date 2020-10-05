SpiceJet to start non-stop London flights

NEW DELHI

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced non-stop flights to London from Mumbai and Delhi with effect from December 4, making it the first long-haul destination for the airline.

SpiceJet is the second Indian carrier after Vistara to start operations on the India-U.K. route during COVID-19. The airlines decided to start London operations after the pact between India and the U.K. allowing their airlines to operate limited, non-stop flights. eliminating competition from many other international carriers that operate flights via their hubs such as in West Asia.

The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London, which will include twice-a-week flights from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats. The aircraft is wet leased by the airline. The low-cost airline will offer business and economy class seats on these flights.

“The bubble arrangement helps us stabilise flights before it opens up to other airlines allowing them to take passengers through their hubs,” said Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.