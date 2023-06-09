SpiceJet to induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft beginning September 2023

June 09, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

SpiceJet said it will induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet to cater to the increased passenger demand.

The airline has already signed a lease agreement for the ten planes joining the fleet in September 2023. These ten B737 include five 737 Max aircraft.

In the meantime, SpiceJet is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which will start returning back to service soon.

"There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend of increased demand will continue in the latter part of the year as well. Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.

"We will be inducting ten B737 aircraft between September-October 2023. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones," Mr. Singh added.

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s. SpiceJet was launched in May 2005.