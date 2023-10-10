SpiceJet tells NCLT it is in final stages of settlement

October 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet told the National Company Law Tribunal that it was in advanced stages of a settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation Services Limited.

The NCLT has adjourned the matter till November 7.

Celestial Aviation Services had approached the tribunal in August to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline for a default of $29.9 million for nine aircraft.

Several other entities have moved NCLT seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet, including Wilmington Trust SP Services, Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Aircastle Limited.

