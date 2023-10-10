HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet tells NCLT it is in final stages of settlement

October 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet told the National Company Law Tribunal that it was in advanced stages of a settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation Services Limited.

The NCLT has adjourned the matter till November 7.

Celestial Aviation Services had approached the tribunal in August to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline for a default of $29.9 million for nine aircraft.

Several other entities have moved NCLT seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet, including Wilmington Trust SP Services, Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Aircastle Limited. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.