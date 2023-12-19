ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet shows interest in Go First

December 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Airline tells BSE that it will submit an offer for Go First post diligence

The Hindu Bureau

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 17, 2019 shows a Spicejet aircraft taking off past another parked on the tarmac at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. - An Indian couple chartered a passenger jet by Spicejet to stage a mid-air wedding that hijacked coronavirus restrictions by taking more than 160 guests, reports said on May 25, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Budget carrier SpiceJet informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it has expressed an interest in Go First which is undergoing insolvency resolution under the direction of the National Company Law Tribunal.

“SpiceJet Limited has expressed interest with the Resolution Professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence, with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet,” the airline said in its submission.

The airline has also requested the resolution professional to extend the deadline for submitting an offer which had expired without any financial bids being received.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet, which has also been dragged to the NCLT by multiple lessors seeking its insolvency over pending dues and has nearly half of its fleet of 65 aircraft grounded, recently announced that its Board approved the raising of fresh capital of over ₹2,250 crore through the issuance of equity shares to financial institutions, FIIs, HNIs and private investors.

