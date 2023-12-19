GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet shows interest in Go First

Airline tells BSE that it will submit an offer for Go First post diligence

December 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 17, 2019 shows a Spicejet aircraft taking off past another parked on the tarmac at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. - An Indian couple chartered a passenger jet by Spicejet to stage a mid-air wedding that hijacked coronavirus restrictions by taking more than 160 guests, reports said on May 25, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 17, 2019 shows a Spicejet aircraft taking off past another parked on the tarmac at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. - An Indian couple chartered a passenger jet by Spicejet to stage a mid-air wedding that hijacked coronavirus restrictions by taking more than 160 guests, reports said on May 25, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Budget carrier SpiceJet informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it has expressed an interest in Go First which is undergoing insolvency resolution under the direction of the National Company Law Tribunal.

“SpiceJet Limited has expressed interest with the Resolution Professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence, with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet,” the airline said in its submission.

The airline has also requested the resolution professional to extend the deadline for submitting an offer which had expired without any financial bids being received.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet, which has also been dragged to the NCLT by multiple lessors seeking its insolvency over pending dues and has nearly half of its fleet of 65 aircraft grounded, recently announced that its Board approved the raising of fresh capital of over ₹2,250 crore through the issuance of equity shares to financial institutions, FIIs, HNIs and private investors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.