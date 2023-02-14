HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet shares end almost 5% lower after apex court directs airline to pay ₹270 cr to Kalanithi Maran

During the day, it declined 10% and touched its 52-week low of ₹33.20 on both the exchanges

February 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
On Monday, the Supreme Court of India said the bank guarantee of ₹270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of ₹578 crore.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India said the bank guarantee of ₹270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of ₹578 crore. | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

Shares of SpiceJet ended nearly 5% lower on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed the airline to encash bank guarantee and pay ₹270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The stock dipped 4.85% to settle at ₹33.35 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.71% to close at ₹33.40 per share.

During the day, it declined 10% and touched its 52-week low of ₹33.20 on both the exchanges.

In volume terms, 7.15 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 33 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended at 600.42 points or 0.99% higher at 61,032.26 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India said the bank guarantee of ₹270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of ₹578 crore.

It also directed the airline to pay within three months ₹75 crore to Mr. Maran and Kal Airways towards the interest component on the arbitral award.

This will ensure that the principal sum due in the award is paid almost in entirety, it added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.