GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet settles $132-mn dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

Published - October 09, 2024 10:50 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has amicably settled a $132-million dispute with aircraft leasing firm Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM).

The dispute, valued at $131.85 million (₹1,107 crore) with the lessors – Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd., Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd., and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd. – has been resolved for $22.5 million, SpiceJet said in a statement. All these lessors are under the management of BBAM.

The settlement, which comes after the company raised ₹3,000 crore through a QIP last month, will help SpiceJet strengthen its balance sheet and reduce overall liabilities, it said. By resolving this major dispute, SpiceJet has cleared a significant hurdle, paving the way for improved financial stability and operational efficiency, the airline added.

“This settlement with BBAM allows us to significantly reduce our liabilities. Together with the funds raised through our QIP, we are well-positioned to focus on growth, ungrounding our fleet, and expanding our services,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

Published - October 09, 2024 10:50 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / finance (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.