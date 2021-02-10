SpiceJet posts ₹57 crore Q3 net loss

NEW DELHI

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was narrower than the loss reported in the preceding quarter.

The airline reported a loss of ₹112.6 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

However, the airline has assumed earnings of ₹220 crore in the quarter from a compensation it is yet to receive from aerospace manufacturer Boeing for the 13 Boeing 737 MAXs forced to remain grounded following a global ban in March 2019.

