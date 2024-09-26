GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpiceJet clears pending salaries till August

SpiceJet had been delaying salaries to its staff for the last couple of months due to a liquidity crunch

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:01 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has cleared all pending salary dues of its employees after securing a fresh capital infusion of ₹3,000 crore, a source has said.

The salaries for July and August for all employees, as well as the remaining June salaries for those who were partially paid, were deposited into their accounts on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) evening, according to the source.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the disbursement of employees' pending salaries.

"Pending salaries of employees were disbursed on Wednesday evening," the spokesperson said on Thursday without divulging further details.

SpiceJet vs IndiGo: How pandemic set the two airlines on diverging paths

SpiceJet had been delaying salaries to its staff for the last couple of months due to a liquidity crunch.

The airline hasn't paid the provident fund for two and a half years while TDS, which is deducted from employees' salaries every month, has also not been deposited with the government.

On September 23, the airline announced raising ₹3,000 crore through QIP and an additional ₹736 crore from the previous funding round, further boosting its financial stability and growth plans.

Published - September 26, 2024 03:01 am IST

