SpiceJet announces fleet expansion, stock gains 9%

SpiceJet has announced expansion of its fleet by the end of November with the induction of 10 aircraft, including seven which will be acquired on lease. The airline said three of its previously grounded planes would be reinducted into service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline said it had already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15, 2024.

“This addition is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities. With the capital raised, SpiceJet is well-positioned to offer improved services and an expanded route network,” Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement.

SpiceJet stock gained 9.10% to ₹62.80 on the BSE following the announcement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.