GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet announces fleet expansion, stock gains 9%

Published - October 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

SpiceJet has announced expansion of its fleet by the end of November with the induction of 10 aircraft, including seven which will be acquired on lease. The airline said three of its previously grounded planes would be reinducted into service.

The airline said it had already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15, 2024.

“This addition is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities. With the capital raised, SpiceJet is well-positioned to offer improved services and an expanded route network,” Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement.

SpiceJet stock gained 9.10% to ₹62.80 on the BSE following the announcement.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.