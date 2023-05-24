ADVERTISEMENT

SPIC Q4 standalone net surges threefold to ₹24 cr.

May 24, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Revenue from operations almost trebled to ₹672 crore; board declares a dividend of ₹1.50 per share

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Petrochemicals Ltd. (SPIC) reported a threefold year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for March-ended quarter to ₹24 crore followingo continuous focus on cost and operational efficiencies.

Revenue from operations almost trebled to ₹672 crore while cost of materials consumed more than doubled to ₹461 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The company’s good annual performance including the last quarter despite various macro-economic challenges demonstrates the company’s robust fundamentals,” said Chairman Ashwin C. Muthiah.

The board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

