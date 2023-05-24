HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPIC Q4 standalone net surges threefold to ₹24 cr.

Revenue from operations almost trebled to ₹672 crore; board declares a dividend of ₹1.50 per share

May 24, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Petrochemicals Ltd. (SPIC) reported a threefold year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for March-ended quarter to ₹24 crore followingo continuous focus on cost and operational efficiencies.

Revenue from operations almost trebled to ₹672 crore while cost of materials consumed more than doubled to ₹461 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The company’s good annual performance including the last quarter despite various macro-economic challenges demonstrates the company’s robust fundamentals,” said Chairman Ashwin C. Muthiah.

The board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.