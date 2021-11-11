Business

SPIC profit jumps manifold to ₹53.64 crore

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose several fold to ₹53.64 crore.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹616 crore from ₹429 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Due to the increased prices of key raw materials in international markets, the Indian fertilizer industry is facing headwinds leading to a supply shortage for farmers. However, with the adequate monsoon, the government, alongside leading fertilizer manufacturers, is ensuring proper supply for the upcoming rabi season, though few regional pockets may face short supply on an intermittent basis, the company said in a statement.

Supportive government measures will help reduce the risk for manufacturers and keep the costs manageable in the near future, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 8:40:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/spic-profit-jumps-manifold-to-5364-crore/article37442079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY