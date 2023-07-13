ADVERTISEMENT

Spend management platform EnKash introduces Olympus

July 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

EnKash, a spend management platform has introduced Olympus that automates business payables and receivables. The platform is focused on start-ups and small to mid-size businesses and comes with plug and play integration capability, the firm said. 

“It provides a highly cost-effective and superior experience to streamline payables and collections. Businesses can onboard themselves with an easy two step process without disrupting their accounting, policies, processes and banking relationships,” the firm added.

Hemant Vishnoi, co-founder, EnKash, said, “As one of the highest contributing sectors to the economy, MMEs (mid-market enterprises) need consistent technology empowerment that makes them efficient in their operations.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the launch of Olympus, we have used our team’s experience and expertise to assist them in adopting tech-based solutions.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US