Spend management platform EnKash introduces Olympus

July 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

EnKash, a spend management platform has introduced Olympus that automates business payables and receivables. The platform is focused on start-ups and small to mid-size businesses and comes with plug and play integration capability, the firm said. 

“It provides a highly cost-effective and superior experience to streamline payables and collections. Businesses can onboard themselves with an easy two step process without disrupting their accounting, policies, processes and banking relationships,” the firm added.

Hemant Vishnoi, co-founder, EnKash, said, “As one of the highest contributing sectors to the economy, MMEs (mid-market enterprises) need consistent technology empowerment that makes them efficient in their operations.”

“With the launch of Olympus, we have used our team’s experience and expertise to assist them in adopting tech-based solutions.”

