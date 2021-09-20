Business

‘Spectre of food inflation will stare at us in 2022’

Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan said 2022 would be a difficult year as commodity inflation pressures were anticipated to worsen.

“Going forward, 2022 clearly looks to be a difficult year,” he told the media.

There is an uptick as far as milk prices are concerned. The disruption of the pandemic and the non-replacement of the milch herd across the country has really led to a depleted supply base,” he said. “There is going to be an escalation as far as milk prices are concerned.”

He added that globally coffee prices were also rising quite significantly with Vietnam, the largest grower of the commodity, reeling under adverse effects of the pandemic.

“So, there is going to be the spectre of food inflation that will be staring at us,” Mr. Narayanan said.


