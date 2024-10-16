‘Specialty concrete emerging as the key driver in construction industry’

Climate change is compelling the construction industry to fast adopt sustainable materials and eco-friendly specialty concrete is emerging as a key driver in the sector, said industry executives.

“Rapid urbanisation demands smarter, more sustainable infrastructure, while climate change compels us to build responsibly by reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the durability of structures,” said Jay Morzaria, Chairman, NAREDCO NextGen & Committee Member, NAREDCO Maharashtra at World of Concrete India 2024 expo organised byInforma Markets in India.

“With advancements in technology, we now have innovative tools to transform construction. Sustainability and innovation must go hand in hand, and it is essential to explore how we can make concrete greener, more efficient, and aligned with sustainable development goals,” he said.

Debabrata Chakraborty, Head-RMC Business, Ultratech Cement said, “Specialty concrete is emerging as a key driver in the construction industry, with alternate concrete leading the way in terms of innovation and volume. Currently, the penetration of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) stands at 25%, but we anticipate this to rise to 30% soon.”

“Additionally, we are pioneering 3D concrete technology, for which we hold a patent. As the industry moves towards 2025, architects, engineers, and consultants are increasingly seeking performance-based solutions, driving growth and innovation in specialty concrete,” he added.

Tejas Sura, Treasurer, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) -Indian Section Western Region & Managing Director of Cubic Turnkey Private Ltd, said, “Civil engineering is becoming increasingly global, requiring awareness of international issues like climate change, sustainability, aging infrastructure, energy, water shortages, natural disasters, and environmental concerns.”

“We must develop innovative solutions, adopt sustainable practices. Innovative solutions like bacteria-based self-healing concrete and strategies for net-zero emissions by 2050 will revolutionize the industry,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s concrete and cement sectors are critical drivers of the country’s infrastructure and economic resilience. In 2024, the construction industry is expected to reach ₹25.31 trillion, with a projected CAGR of 9.6% between 2024 and 2028.”

“This growth acts as a catalyst for several allied industries, including cement, steel, and real estate. The rapid expansion of the housing market, along with the government’s consistent infrastructure initiatives, has significantly propelled the construction industry over the past few years,” he added.

300 brands, and exhibitors from around the globe, including key markets such as Germany, Italy, the USA, Kuwait, South Korea, Finland, and Japan are showcasing their sustainable offerings.

Reliance Industries, Adani Cement, Asian Paints, Ammann, Ardex Endura, Thermax, Honda India, Zydex Industries, Mapei, MYK Arment, and UltraTech are showcasing their product innovations and technological advancements at the expo.

At World of Concrete India 2024 Adani Cement is showcasing a range of products, primarily focusing on eco-friendly and green solutions.

Its CoolPlast product offers thermal insulation, waterproofing, and crack resistance, eliminating the need for several traditional products like putty and gypsum.

It has also unveiled a versatile tile adhesive designed to work with any type of tile, granite, or marble, streamlining the application process for its customers.

UltraTech Cement is showcasing 7-8 variants of specialty concrete, offering unique features such as lightweight insulation, fire resistance, and even translucent concrete.

