Special GST refund drive till May 31

The Revenue Department on Saturday announced a fortnight-long special drive to clear pending GST refund claims, citing the possible adverse impact on economic activity due to the restrictions in several States to curb the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

“It is urged that in these difficult times, all central tax officers should endeavour to make their best efforts and contribution in the fight against COVID-19, by liquidating the pending GST refund claims by 31.05.2021,” GST Commissioner Sanjay Mangal wrote in a special communique to the department’s field formations.

