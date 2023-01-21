ADVERTISEMENT

Spain’s Bergner mulls investments in India, make country export hub

January 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Bergner cookware displayed at a retail outlet in Coimbatore city on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Bergner Impex (India), a part of Spain’s Bergner, is mulling investments in India to manufacture cookware products and make India an exporting hub, said Bhushan Mankame, its Associate Vice President Sales.

Mr. Mankame, who was here on Friday to introduce Bergner products, said the plan is to invest within a year to manufacture in India, though it depended on several other factors. The company recently introduced air fryers in the Indian market on an e-commerce platform and plans to make its appliances available at the retail stores in four months. Since service centres are important for appliances, maintenance services will be available at 2,900 pin codes. It proposes to introduce in India its other products, including vacuum flasks and storage containers. Bergner products are currently available in 230 cities and the company will expand it’s presence to at least 120 more cities by the end of the year, he said.

