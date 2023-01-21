HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spain’s Bergner mulls investments in India, make country export hub

January 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
Bergner cookware displayed at a retail outlet in Coimbatore city on Saturday..

Bergner cookware displayed at a retail outlet in Coimbatore city on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Bergner Impex (India), a part of Spain’s Bergner, is mulling investments in India to manufacture cookware products and make India an exporting hub, said Bhushan Mankame, its Associate Vice President Sales.

Mr. Mankame, who was here on Friday to introduce Bergner products, said the plan is to invest within a year to manufacture in India, though it depended on several other factors. The company recently introduced air fryers in the Indian market on an e-commerce platform and plans to make its appliances available at the retail stores in four months. Since service centres are important for appliances, maintenance services will be available at 2,900 pin codes. It proposes to introduce in India its other products, including vacuum flasks and storage containers. Bergner products are currently available in 230 cities and the company will expand it’s presence to at least 120 more cities by the end of the year, he said.

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering / foreign investment / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.