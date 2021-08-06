BusinessMUMBAI 06 August 2021 21:36 IST
Comments
S&P Global revises Indian Bank outlook to stable from negative
Updated: 06 August 2021 21:36 IST
S&P Global has revised Indian Bank outlook to stable from negative; ‘BBB-/A-3’ Ratings Affirmed.
“Indian Bank’s capitalisation has strengthened owing to its recent equity capital raising and improving profitability. We revised our outlook on Indian Bank to stable from negative,” S&P said in a report.
“At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ long-term and ‘A-3’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the India-based bank. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Indian Bank’s capitalisation should be able to withstand modest asset quality pressures over the next 24 months,” it added.
More In Business
Read more...