Business

Southern Petrochemical Q2 net more than doubles to ₹109 cr.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd.’s (SPIC) net profit for the second quarter has more than doubled to ₹109 crore over the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 15% to ₹708 crore, the agri-nutrient and fertilizer company said in a statement.

“Our profitability amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, is testimony to the successful alignment of our corporate strategy with market demand,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman.

“Moving forward, we will continue to maximise value-creation for our stakeholders through world-class innovation, infrastructure upgradation and community outreach programmes,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 9:51:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/southern-petrochemical-q2-net-more-than-doubles-to-109-cr/article66091526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY