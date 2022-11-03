Southern Petrochemical Q2 net more than doubles to ₹109 cr.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd.’s (SPIC) net profit for the second quarter has more than doubled to ₹109 crore over the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 15% to ₹708 crore, the agri-nutrient and fertilizer company said in a statement.

“Our profitability amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, is testimony to the successful alignment of our corporate strategy with market demand,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman.

“Moving forward, we will continue to maximise value-creation for our stakeholders through world-class innovation, infrastructure upgradation and community outreach programmes,” he said.