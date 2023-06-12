HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korea indicts ex-Samsung Electronics executive for alleged data leak to China

A former Samsung Electronics executive has been indicted on charges of illegal data theft

June 12, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Seoul

Reuters
The defendant, arrested last month, worked a combined 28 years at the South Korean chipmakers (Samsung), prosecutors said. File (representational image)

The defendant, arrested last month, worked a combined 28 years at the South Korean chipmakers (Samsung), prosecutors said. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: AP

South Korean prosecutors said they indicted a former Samsung Electronics executive on June 12 on suspicions of stealing the company's technology to build a chip factory in China.

The defendant, who also formerly worked at SK Hynix as a Vice President, is accused of illegally acquiring Samsung data to build a factory in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian between 2018 and 2019, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Japan, South Korea mend ties in landmark regional shift

The trial date has yet to be confirmed by the local court where the indictment has been filed.

Also read: India, South Korea agree to deepen cooperation in trade and investment and defence

The defendant, arrested last month, worked a combined 28 years at the South Korean chipmakers, prosecutors said. The officials did not identify the accused.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the defendant for comment.

ALSO READ
Samsung to unveil fifth gen foldable phones in July

The former Samsung executive allegedly tried to build the factory 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) away from Samsung's chip manufacturing facility in Xian after setting up a semiconductor company, prosecutors said.

The attempt to build the new plant using Samsung data, however, ended in failure due to funding issues, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

Also read: Samsung Coupon Codes for June 2023

Prosecutors said they have also indicted six other people for their involvement in the alleged crime, including an inspection company employee who is accused of leaking the architectural plan of Samsung's semiconductor factory.

Prosecutors said they estimated the theft of the data to have inflicted at least ₩ 30 billion ($23 million) worth of losses to Samsung Electronics.

ALSO READ
Samsung officially names third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as chairman

"It's a grave crime that could deal a heavy blow to our economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic chip industry at a time of intensifying competition in chip manufacturing," the Prosecutors' Office said.

Samsung Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SK Hynix declined comment.

The indictment comes as South Korea has vowed to step up support for its chip sector, with President Yoon Suk Yeol describing competition in the industry as an "all-out war" amid heightened Sino-U.S. tension.

Also read: Widening rift: On the downward slide in U.S.-China ties

South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix, the world's top two makers of memory chips, have invested billions of dollars in chip factories in China.

Related Topics

World / South Korea / China / crime / cyber crime / corporate crime / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.