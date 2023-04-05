ADVERTISEMENT

South Indian Bank signs banassurance pact with Chola MS

April 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank Ltd. has tied up with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance (Chola MS) to offer the latter’s health and general insurance products to the bank’s customers.

This partnership would enable customers of South Indian Bank access the diverse range of insurance products offered by Chola MS thus fulfilling their need for protection against damage/loss, the private sector lender said in a statement.

The key product offerings include: personal accident cover, home and property insurance, farmer care, EMI insurance, home package and retail health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bancassurance tie-up with South Indian Bank will facilitate us to offer insurance products for SME customers and innovative insurance covers for retail customers of the bank,” said V. Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US