South Indian Bank signs banassurance pact with Chola MS

April 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank Ltd. has tied up with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance (Chola MS) to offer the latter’s health and general insurance products to the bank’s customers.

This partnership would enable customers of South Indian Bank access the diverse range of insurance products offered by Chola MS thus fulfilling their need for protection against damage/loss, the private sector lender said in a statement.

The key product offerings include: personal accident cover, home and property insurance, farmer care, EMI insurance, home package and retail health.

“The bancassurance tie-up with South Indian Bank will facilitate us to offer insurance products for SME customers and innovative insurance covers for retail customers of the bank,” said V. Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance.

