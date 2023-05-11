South Indian Bank Q4 standalone net profit up 23% to ₹334 cr.

May 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

South Indian Bank Ltd. standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 23% from the year-earlier period to ₹334 crore.

Interest income rose to ₹1,973 crore from ₹1,635 crore, the Kerala-based private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, the bank recorded highest ever business of ₹1.64 lakh crore, net profit of ₹775 crore, net interest income rose 34% to ₹3,012 crore and net interest margin of 3.30%.

Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) declined by 76 bps to 5.14% and net NPA dropped by 111 bps to 1.86%.

Recovery and upgradation in NPA accounts increased from ₹1,464 crore to ₹1,814 crore. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 76.78%, while capital adequacy ratio at 17.25%.

Gross advances grew by 17% y-o-y and retail deposits by 5%.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO said that bank could register growth in all the desired segments with focus on building quality asset across all verticals such as corporate, SME, auto loan, credit card, personal loan and gold loan among others.

The board recommended a dividend of 30%.

The result included the financial performance of its wholly owned subsidiary SIBOSL.