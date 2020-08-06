Business

South Indian Bank gets RBI’s in-principle nod to set up non-financial subsidiary

Private sector lender South Indian Bank (SIB) on Wednesday said the RBI has given an in-principle approval for setting up a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary.

“We wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated August 4, 2020, received today, has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary for undertaking activities permitted by RBI,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SIB closed at ₹6.95 apiece on the BSE, up 2.06% from previous close.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 11:08:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/south-indian-bank-gets-rbis-in-principle-nod-to-set-up-non-financial-subsidiary/article32282593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY