Sourav Ganguly joins Blue Ocean Corporation board 

Blue Ocean Corporation, a supply chain training and consulting firm from Middle East has announced that sports person Sourav Ganguly has join its board. The announcement was made at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) 2024, organised by Blue Ocean Corporation in Mumbai.

With the supply chain industry valued at $320 billion spells significant growth opportunities for India, the IPSC aims to capitalise on these prospects by bringing together the industry’s best global thought leaders, innovators and investors to deliberate on the subject, the organisers said.

Sathya Menon, CEO, Blue Ocean Group said, “The IPSC proved pivotal in positioning India as a world leader in economic innovation driving a comprehensive transformation in the supply chain sector. As promised the event was a melting pot of ideas, innovations and strategies that shall shape the future of the global supply chain and enhance global trade and boost the Indian economy.”

“We hosted the IPSC Conference in India to unlocking the immense potential of India’s supply chain industry. The IPSC Awards, with Sourav Ganguly presiding over the ceremony, highlighted the remarkable achievements within our field,” said Jayesh George, Director – Corporate Relations, Blue Ocean Kochi.

