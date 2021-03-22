‘Sops under RODTEP to see delay’

New Delhi

22 March 2021 22:49 IST

The notification of benefit rates payable to exporters under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RODTEP) scheme, is expected to take more time as it is facing ‘teething issues’, Commerce Secretary Anoop Wadhawan said on Monday. “It’s a new scheme and there are always some teething issues, but the roadmap is clear and exporters know what is coming and they will get it from January 1 this year.”

“There are a few weeks of teething issues and should be behind us soon,” he added.

