Happiest Minds expands Noida office

Mini Tejaswi Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Soota's Happiest Minds Technologies, a tech solutioins provider, announced the expansion of its Noida campus to accommodate another 450 people.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “NCR is a digital hub with a strong eco-system of vibrant start-ups, successful enterprises, and education hubs which makes it an important talent source for us.''

The company has recently took up a 1,600-seater office in Bengaluru and also planning to expand its operations in Bhubaneswar later this year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app