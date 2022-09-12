Happiest Minds expands Noida office

ADVERTISEMENT

Soota's Happiest Minds Technologies, a tech solutioins provider, announced the expansion of its Noida campus to accommodate another 450 people.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “NCR is a digital hub with a strong eco-system of vibrant start-ups, successful enterprises, and education hubs which makes it an important talent source for us.''

The company has recently took up a 1,600-seater office in Bengaluru and also planning to expand its operations in Bhubaneswar later this year.