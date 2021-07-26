Sony Pictures Network revamps leadership team

MUMBAI

26 July 2021 23:55 IST

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has revamped its organisational structure, making several leadership changes in move towards Vision 3.0,

These changes have come into effect immediately, the company said in a statement.

N.P. Singh, MD & CEO said, “SPN has embarked on Vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organisation based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth.”

Advertising

Advertising

“All leadership changes announced are reflective of that evolutionary intent,” he added.

As per the changes Rohit Gupta has taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s Advisor to the management and the board.

Rajesh Kaul, in addition to his existing role as the chief revenue officer – distribution and business head – sports, will take on charge of international sales and will work in-collaboration with the digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world.

Sandeep Mehrotra has been appointed head - ad sales, network channels.

Danish Khan, business head – Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNext will take additional charge of network channels licensing.

Tushar Shah, business head, English, Factual Entertainment & Sony AATH, has taken on an additional role of the newly created position of chief marketing officer (CMO) for SPN.

Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role of corporate strategy and business development, will lead the formation of Data Analytics CoE to strengthen SPN’s approach to being a data-driven organisation.

“He would also be responsible for business monetisation which will leverage the power of data and act as a bridge between digital and linear revenue opportunities,” SPN said in a release.

Nitin Nadkarni, chief finance officer (CFO) will take additional charge of the Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (B.O.N.E) department.