Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra steps down

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:32 am IST

Current COO Ravi Ahuja will take over, the company said

The Hindu Bureau

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra will step down from his role at the beginning of next year and will be succeeded by COO Ravi Ahuja effective Jan. 2, 2025, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Mr. Ahuja is SPE’s current chairman of Global Television Studios and the president and COO. He joined SPE in 2021 to oversee the production businesses, which has produced several award-winning series, including The Crown, The Boys, Better Call Saul, Shark Tank, The Last of Us and many more.

Mr. Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki.

Mr. Vinciquerra will remain in an advisory role for SPE as non-executive chairman until the end of December 2025. He was involved in making decisions including divesting most of the company’s cable networks and the Crunchyroll acquisition in 2021, the company said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

