Sonata Software revenue rises 76%

Sonata Software, a Bengaluru-based tech services firm, reported third quarter revenues of ₹1,237 crore, a 76% quarter-on-quarter growth. It’s net profit rose to ₹76 crore, a growth of 5% and 18% on a quarterly and annual basis respectively.

Company reported a 6% QoQ growth in its EBITDA to ₹118 crore

The company’s domestic revenue at ₹912 crore, grew at 129% QoQ.

Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software said, “The continued growth in revenues and profits have been the result of our focus on being a digital transformation partner through our unique proprietary Platformation methodology and our strategy of IP led differentiation, focus on verticals like Retail, Distribution, Consumer Packaged Goods, Independent Software Vendors,Commodity and Service industries and investment in new technologies.’’

The large increase in revenue was on account of a single large transaction in the domestic products & services business, said the company.