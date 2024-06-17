ADVERTISEMENT

SOG Federation unveils Online Skill Games and E-sports Olympiad

Published - June 17, 2024 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SOG Federation has announced the first-ever Online Skill Games and E-sports Olympiad with the objective to identify and nurture grassroots talent, providing recognition and preparing Indian gamers for future international events, it said in a statement.

The industry body said the new initiative aligns with its aim to elevate Indian online skill games and E-sports to global standards. 

“With the inclusion of E-sports in the Asian Games and recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), this event is timely and visionary,” it said.

The SOG Olympiad will initially feature five games namely Rummy, Chess, Bridge, Poker, and Ludo. 

Shankar Agarwal, President, SOG Federation said, “The SOGF Board strongly believes that together, we will change the face of the online gaming sector in India. By creating structured pathways and competitive opportunities, we are paving the way for a brighter future for Indian gamers.”

“This Olympiad is just the beginning, and we will see the incredible talent that will emerge from this initiative,” he added.

