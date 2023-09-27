Software firm KX starts India operations, unveils free-to-use KDB.AI Cloud for developers, start-ups, enterprises

September 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

U.K-. and New York-headquartered KX, which is into vector (representation of things) and time-series data management (the AI arm that understands time), has announced its entry into the Indian market with software offerings to help enterprises and developers harness the full potential of the generative AI [Artificial Intelligence] sector and excel.

On this occasion, the company, which caters to investment banks, life and health science, semiconductor, telecom and manufacturing sectors, announced the general availability of KDB.AI Cloud, its free-to-use vector database for users in India.

The company said these twin announcements would empower Indian enterprises, developers, and startups to develop AI solutions that are ‘cutting-edge, responsible, inclusive, and tailored’ to India’s specific needs.

“KDB.AI Cloud is now available as a free SaaS-based service from KX. India’s developers, enterprises, and startups can seize this opportunity to embark on a transformative journey into the world of generative AI,” Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX said in a virtual interview.

With India having about six million developers, the largest developer population globally, and producing 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, the company’s entry and offerings would have profound implications for India’s innovation landscape, he said.

“India’s developer community has an enviable reputation globally. By establishing a permanent presence in the country, we will help this community unlock the transformative potential of generative AI,” Mr Reddy who is based in New York and currently visiting India said.

“The launch of KDB.AI Cloud exemplifies our commitment to democratizing access to our market-leading technology and I am excited to see the innovative applications and use cases that will emerge from our collaborations,” he added.

He said the company has already appointed a country manager for India and would employ 50 people in the short to medium term.

“We are aggressively expanding our team with sales, pre-sales, and dedicated onboarding roles to assist our Global System Integrators (GSIs),” he said.

KX is also exploring the possibility to set up an R&D hub in India, aiming to leverage the AI skill set India offers.

“Beyond that there will be investments in skilling Indian developers, startups, GSI and GCC’s on Generative AI and how to leverage the power of KDB.AI to help find Golden AI use cases for businesses” he added.

KX is also exploring collaborations with leading Indian enterprises, system integrators, and the Indian government to co-create AI solutions that address India’s unique challenges and leverage its vast opportunities, Mr Reddy said.

“Through KDB.AI, Indian organisations can harness the power of data to solve problems and seize opportunities that are distinctively Indian,” he said adding the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for AI in India is predicted to reach $4.20 billion by 2030 and India would rapidly emerge as a global leader in AI.

The company has also announced to make its technologies available to top Indian universities for benefit of students.