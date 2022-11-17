Softbank sells 4.5% in Paytm for ₹1,631 crore

November 17, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Softbank on Thursday divested 4.5% stake in Paytm’s parent One97 Communications for ₹1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5% stake in the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is a subsidiary of Softbank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to ₹1,630.89 crore.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

Softbank is the second largest shareholder with a 17.45% stake in the company.

Post the latest transaction, Softbank’s shareholding will decrease to 12.95% from 17.45% stake in the company.

Softbank had invested $1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth $220 million at the time of its IPO.

On Thursday, BofA Securities Europe SA, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Societe Generale - ODI purchased a total of 1.81 crore shares of Paytm.

Shares of the company plunged 11% to close at ₹536.60 on the NSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US