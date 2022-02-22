Business

Societe Generale sells HDFC shares worth ₹1,730 crore

Societe Generale on Tuesday offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth nearly ₹1,730 crore through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on BSE, Societe Generale sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,436.8 apiece.

The total deal value stood at ₹1,729.67 crore.

Through a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares of HDFC at the same price.

On the BSE, shares of HDFC closed marginally higher at ₹2,454.05 apiece.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2022 10:07:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/societe-generale-sells-hdfc-shares-worth-1730-crore/article65075206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY