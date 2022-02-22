Societe Generale sells HDFC shares worth ₹1,730 crore
Societe Generale on Tuesday offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth nearly ₹1,730 crore through an open market transaction.
As per block deal data on BSE, Societe Generale sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,436.8 apiece.
The total deal value stood at ₹1,729.67 crore.
Through a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares of HDFC at the same price.
On the BSE, shares of HDFC closed marginally higher at ₹2,454.05 apiece.
