Sober start to the year

Precious metals had a sober start to 2021, with the price of Comex gold and silver ruling weak for the best part of January. A stronger U.S. dollar played a key role in keeping the prices of precious metals subdued.

While the Comex gold price remained weak all of January, there was a late flourish in silver towards the month-end.

Silver prices spiked by more than 7% towards the end of January on reports of a GameStop-style squeeze driven by the retail investors. So, Comex silver managed to close with a marginal gain of 1.94% in January to settle at $26.91 an ounce.

Comex gold, however, closed on a weak note, falling 2.4% to $1,850.3 an ounce. In India, MCX gold futures declined 1.7% to ₹49,337 per 10 gm.

MCX silver futures closed 2.4% higher at ₹69,706 per kg. The short-term outlook for Comex gold is negative.

The price struggled to get past the key $1,940-1,950 zone, which is not a healthy sign. Downside targets now work out to $1,730-$1,750.

The negative outlook for gold would be under threat if the price closes above the $1,870-$1,880 zone.

Till then, there would be a strong case for a slide to $1,740 or lower. Comex silver achieved the target of $29.5-$30 mentioned last month. The short-term outlook for silver too is negative. The price could slide to $24.5-25.1.

This view would be invalidated if the price moves past $27.9. MCX gold too ruled weak in January.

The short-term outlook is negative and the price is likely to fall to the support zone at ₹44,500-₹45,000.

This view would be valid till the price trades below ₹49,500-₹50,000.

MCX silver got within striking distance of the target of ₹75,000-75,000, touching a high of ₹74,400 before turning weak. The sharp reversal in the past few days is a sign of weakness.

The short-term outlook is not positive and MCX silver could fall to the immediate target of ₹62,000-63,000. This view would be invalidated if the price moves above ₹75,000.

(The writer is a Chennai-based analyst/trader)

