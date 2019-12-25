Soap-makers’ body urges tech adoption

Tamil Nadu Small Scale Soap & Detergent Manufacturers Association (TANSDMA) is educating its micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) members to adopt modern technologies in a bid to combat competition from larger corporates.

“Unlike other industries, we don’t face any problem from the unorganised sector. Every region has a specific brand.

“We urge them to use modern technology and the latest equipment so that they also thrive and the industry gets bigger. It is our way of combating large corporates,” said V. S. Manimaran, member, executive committee,” TANSDMA.

“We represent MSMEs, having currently about 600 members,” said K. Dhanapal, president, TANSDMA. “The total revenue of our members from Tamil Nadu is about ₹1,500 crore to ₹1,700 crore,” he added.

Market share

According to him, member-companies of the association command a cumulative market share of 60% in detergent cakes in Tamil Nadu, while the rest is held by the large corporates.

In the case of detergent powder and liquid, it is the reverse.

To combat competition, the association, as a first step, has convened a national conference on modern techniques in soaps and detergents in Chennai on December 29 and 30.

Mr. Manimaran said the industry witnessed a phenomenal growth from 2016 to 2019. It was time for them to expand.

Low-cost product

“Our president is bent upon helping swadeshi companies go in for expansion and produce quality soap and detergent products at a low cost. They have presence in Tamil Nadu and this would enable them to expand to neighbouring States too,” Mr. Manimaran said.

He added that earlier, the industry had been paying taxes at 28% and that this had come down substantially due to availability of input tax credit under the Goods and Services Tax.

“We have been growing at 10% every year and would be hitting the ₹2,000-crore mark in revenue soon,” he added.