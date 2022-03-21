SMS Pharma facility completes U.S. FDA remote assessment
A testing facility of drugmaker SMS Pharmaceuticals in Hyderabad has completed a remote regulatory assessment by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).
The Central Laboratory Analytical Services is an independent testing laboratory and this was the first remote regulatory assessment by U.S. FDA. The facility has received the Remote Assessment Report, the company said in a filing on Monday.
“As a result of this remote assessment, U.S. FDA does not plan to take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action at this time,” it said.
