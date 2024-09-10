SMFG India Credit opens 1000th branch, aims ₹600 bn in AUM by FY25

SMFG India Credit (Formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd.), a non-banking financial company (NBFC), has announced the opening of its 1000th branch in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, thus achieving a significant milestone.

Shantanu Mitra, CEO & MD said, “Our aim is to expand our reach through our distribution network which will help us to multiply customer relationships and create a life-changing impact on the underbanked communities. As we aim to surpass ₹600 billion in AUM by FY25, our efforts to serve the communities where we operate have compounded.”

