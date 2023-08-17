SMC Capitals ties up with Translink Corporate Finance to increase global footprint

August 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

SMC Capitals, an investment bank, has announced collaboration with Translink Corporate Finance, a global mergers and acquisition group, to offer Indian companies a global platform for cross-border M&A opportunities.

“This new partnership with Translink Corporate Finance will allow SMC to open a myriad of opportunities for Indian companies seeking global alliances through Translink’s strong presence across Europe, Asia and the Americas,” said Shweta Aggarwal, director, SMC Capitals.

“With this collaboration, we can expand our international capabilities and offer a range of solutions across geographies to our Indian clientele,” she said.

“With Translink’s expansive global network, we are poised to enrich domestic offerings and bolster our international M&A capabilities,” she added.

David Strempel, vice chairman, Translink Corporate Finance, said, “India has always been of keen interest for our clients around the globe. With SMC Capitals as our partner in India, we will be able to benefit from their extensive coverage, knowledge and network of relationships across India. We are convinced that we will see an important increase in our cross-border deal flow with India.”

