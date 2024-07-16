GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Smartworld awards ₹581 crore contract to Ahluwalia Contracts

Published - July 16, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Smartworld Developers has announced that its subsidiary, “Etsy Realcon Pvt Ltd.”, has awarded a construction contract worth ₹581 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. for its new luxury residential project, Smartworld The Edition.  This project marks Smartworld’s entry into luxury real estate and is expected to generate a revenue of ₹6,000 crore, the company said. Spread over 10 acres with a saleable area of 3 million sq. ft., this ground+43 floor skyscraper consists of twin towers offering over 900 residences, including a mix of 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK units in Gulf Course Extension, Gurugram. “This project has been conceptualised with a vision to offer a unique living experience to our residents. We are confident that Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd’ expertise and commitment to quality will ensure the successful delivery,” said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers in a statement. 

