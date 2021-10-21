Smartphones worth $16.9 bn expected to be sold in Oct-Dec quarter: study

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 21:53 IST

Smartphones worth $16.9 billion are expected to be sold in India in the Oct-Dec 2021 quarter, as per festive season insights put out by Techarc & mScanlt.

Some 49.9 million smartphones are expected to be sold in the country during this period, and that means the quarter would bring in smartphone revenues and volumes at 56% and 32%, respectively, said the study.

The revenue contributions would be led by premium segment in the price range of ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 (57%) while mid-range smart phones priced between ₹12,000 and ₹25,000 (42%) would lead volumes.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder, Techarc said, “With the talks around 5G network launching in India, the consumer buying preferences have considerably shifted to the 5G smartphones lately.''

Currently, the largest online marketplaces alone offer more than 50 5G smartphone models with Samsung leading the sales followed by Realme and Xiaomi, found the study.