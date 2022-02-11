Smartphone shipments in India grew 7% in 2021: IDC

NEW DELHI

Smartphone shipments in India grew 7% year-on-year in 2021 to 161 million, even as supply and pandemic-related challenges created disruptions during the year, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The research firm said that the first quarter of 2022 (January-March) was expected to remain flat year-on-year amid a low seasonal demand and a mild impact of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19, giving the brands time to replenish their inventories.

IDC stated that 2021 started strong with pent-up demand from the second half of 2020 (July- December) and positive sentiments around vaccinations, but a severe second wave of COVID-19 dealt a blow to the growth. “Constrained supplies resulted in low inventories across channels in the second half of the year, which usually has a high demand during the festive season,” it said.

Average selling prices (ASPs) peaked at $190, growing by 15% annually. “The share of the premium segment doubled from a year ago to 4% in 2021, growing by more than 100% annually, largely due to higher Apple shipments. The sub-$100 was the only segment to decline y-o-y,” IDC said, adding that it expected ASPs in 2022 to be high due to the rising cost of components and higher share of 5G smartphones.

While Xiaomi maintained its leadership position with 25% market share, its shipment volumes declined by 1.5% to about 40 million units in 2021. As per the data, Samsung, at the second spot, saw a year-on-year decline of 6% in units, shipping 28 million units. “There were persistent supply constraints especially for Galaxy A series in the low to mid-price segment, and for foldable devices in the premium segment,” it said, adding that the company led the 5G segment with a 21% share.

Vivo came in at the third position with a shipment decline of 6% y-o-y to 25 million units, followed by Realme, which saw the highest growth of 26% y-o-y in shipments to 24.2 million units among the top five vendors. Oppo came in fifth with a growth of 8% y-o-y in 2021 to 18 million units.

As per IDC, with 81 million units, the online channel registered a 13% y-o-y growth, surpassing the offline channel. This was driven by heavy marketing and initiatives like multiple sales festivals, attractive financing schemes, cashback and exchange offers, and trade-in programmes, it said. The research firm expects offline shipments to recover some lost ground in 2022.

“Overall, supply challenges and the second wave of COVID-19 severely restricted the market’s ability to achieve double-digit growth in 2021. Consumer demand is lower than expected as we entered 2022, but supply challenges are expected to ease by mid-2022, which should help in maintaining similar growth levels in 2022,” Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, said.