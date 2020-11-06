Smartphone market grew 17% in Q3: IDC

NEW DELHI

The Indian smartphone market saw a record shipment of 54.3 million units in July-September 2020.

However, the strong growth is unlikely to fully make up for the losses in the first half of the year, with research firm IDC forecasting a low single-digit year-on-year decline for the industry after several years of annual growth.

The market grew 17% during the third quarter, while those such as China and the U.S. witnessed a y-o-y decline. This growth was driven by the reopening of the country with fewer curbs, fuelled by pent-up demand in July and August, and channel stocking in September to meet the upcoming Diwali quarter demand. “This healthy growth in shipments in 3Q20 is expected to continue through October and early November during the festive months. However, the double-digit growth anticipated for H2’20 may not be able to make up for the challenging first half of the year,” Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, said.

He added that IDC expects to exit 2020 with a low single-digit year-on-year decline after several years of annual growth. “All indicators are pointing towards the supply constraints fully easing out not before early 2021, along with demand normalising as economic recovery starts. The mobile phone ecosystem also must address the migration inertia of the huge 2G installed base to smartphones. This is imperative to see organic growth for the market in the next 3 to 5 years,” Mr. Singh said.

IDC noted that while original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) unveiled more low-priced smartphones, they upped the game on specifications with more phones featuring quad-cameras, high megapixel counts (48MP+), more storage (64GB+), bigger batteries (5000mAH+), etc. even as prices declined.

Interestingly, IDC said that though the 5G network will only launch by end-2021, the “devices go first” strategy led to a million units of 5G smartphone shipments in 3Q20. “IDC expects a gradual uptake of 5G devices in 2021, expanding into the mid-range segment, as the ASP gap between 4G and 5G offerings narrows.”

As per IDC, Xiaomi emerged the market leader during the quarter under review with 25% share of September quarter shipment, followed by Samsung (22.3%), Vivo (16.7%), Realme (14.7%) and Oppo (11.3%).