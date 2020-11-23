Business

‘Smartphone exports could cross $1.5 billion’

India is expected to export smartphones worth $1.5 billion (over ₹11,113 crore) this year to various countries, including the UAE, the U.S. and Russia, according to a report by research firm techARC.

techARC, in its India Mobile Phone Exports Market Scan Report, pegged total exports of smartphones to cross $1.5 billion by value in 2020, with smartphones accounting for over 98% of the total mobile phones exported.

“India has been exporting mobiles to destinations like UAE and neighbouring SAARC countries for quite some time. However, the ‘Make in India’ initiative has made India a truly global exporter of mobile phones,” techARC founder Faisal Kawoosa said.

