SMART Technologies re-enters Indian market with new offerings, local manufacturing

Published - September 09, 2024 10:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SMART Technologies which is into interactive technology, has announced its re-entry into the Indian market with latest range of SMART Board MX Series and SMART Board GX Series interactive displays for educational institutions. 

“With over 35 years of global experience in the interactive technology market along with local distribution partners, Indian manufacturing and tailored local education content, SMART is uniquely positioned to support Indian schools with locally-made, outcome-focused technology that will support the transformation of India’s education environments,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s interactive displays and software are created to bring learning to life with easy-to-use features that save teachers time and engage students in their learning, it added.

The company is establishing a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to enhance its production capabilities. It is working with one of India’s largest Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) firm for production of Interactive Flat Panels to meet its quality standards.

Jeff Lowe, Executive Vice President, SMART Technologies said, “As pioneers and leaders in the interactive touch technology space, our promise is to help teachers, students, and education leaders create connections that matter. We are here to stay.”

The company has also announced three inaugural SMART Exemplary Schools in India. These three Indian schools will join more than 35 global schools named as part of this designation of schools that demonstrate innovative leadership in using educational technology to deliver positive learning outcomes.

GEI’s Subhedar Wada Medium School in Mumbai, Surana High Tech International School in Chennai, and Sense Kaleidoscopes in Bengaluru will be formally awarded as SMART Exemplary Schools in the coming days, marking the first of their kind in the country, the company.


